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MHP AGRI-FOOD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 85,000,000
Industry : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2014 : € 30,000,000
1/12/2014 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - UK
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Related press
Ukraine: EIB President Werner Hoyer visit and EU commitment to supporting Ukraine

Summary sheet

Release date
16 August 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2014
20120184
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MHP Agri-Food
PJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 85 million
EUR 172 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of agri-food production facilities to build resilience to adverse weather events and crop yield variability. The project involves the construction of two grain-storage facilities, one fodder-processing plant and one sunflower-crushing plant.

The project forms part of a major investment programme being implemented over several years to expand production capacity and improve resource efficiency and environmental sustainability. In addition, the project enhances food security, as it promotes the self-sufficiency of the host country in terms of locally processed feed and food ingredients and increased storage capacity, thus improving the resilience of the Ukrainian agri-food sector to adverse weather shocks, mainly droughts (climate change adaptation).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Within the EU the project would, by virtue of its technical characteristics, fall within the scope of Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU). An environmental impact study (EIS) was required under Ukrainian legislation. This was completed in 2010. Based on the EIS, the Ukrainian authorities granted the ecological permit in 2010 to the promoter, which is a condition for granting the construction permit. The project incorporates best available techniques for emissions abatement and air and water emissions are expected to be within the limits represented by international and European standards. The generated waste is neither significant nor of a dangerous nature and corresponding and appropriate disposal mechanisms have been already established.

The promoter will be required to comply with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - UK
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Ukraine: EIB President Werner Hoyer visit and EU commitment to supporting Ukraine

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Publication Date
16 Dec 2014
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56551882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120184
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66417971
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120184
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81223755
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120184
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Other links
Summary sheet
MHP Agri-Food
Data sheet
MHP AGRI-FOOD
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - UK
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Ukraine: EIB President Werner Hoyer visit and EU commitment to supporting Ukraine

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB President Werner Hoyer visit and EU commitment to supporting Ukraine
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - UK
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MHP AGRI-FOOD

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications