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BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2012 : € 50,000,000
27/01/2015 : € 50,000,000
13/01/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2012
20120156
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BORDEAUX URBAN TRANSPORT II

COMMUNAUTE URBAINE DE BORDEAUX (BORDEAUX URBAN COMMUNITY)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 1051 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Third phase of work on the tramway network: extensions of existing lines (approx. 17 km), implementation of Médoc tram-train scheme (approx. 7 km), construction of a new line (approx. 10 km), partial services, expansion of service and acquisition of 47 trams.

To improve mobility in the urban community with a beneficial impact on quality of life and the environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comes under Annex II to the EU Directive on environmental impact assessments (EIA), according to which the need to conduct a full EIA is determined on the basis of a case-by-case analysis by the competent authority. EIAs were carried out for all components of the proposed operation and obtained a favourable opinion from the competent authorities. A more detailed study of all the aspects covered by EU environmental directives, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be conducted during the project appraisal. Given that the operation is an investment programme made up of several components, compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined during the evaluation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts for the implementation of the project have been/are awarded in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EEC and 2007/66/EEC) through the publication of notices of invitations to tender in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) if required.

Comments

 

Related documents
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Publication Date
24 Sep 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46483762
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79866809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Other links
Summary sheet
BORDEAUX URBAN TRANSPORT II
Data sheet
BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications