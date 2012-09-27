BORDEAUX TRANSPORT URBAIN II

Summary sheet
COMMUNAUTE URBAINE DE BORDEAUX (BORDEAUX URBAN COMMUNITY)
Third phase of work on the tramway network: extensions of existing lines (approx. 17 km), implementation of Médoc tram-train scheme (approx. 7 km), construction of a new line (approx. 10 km), partial services, expansion of service and acquisition of 47 trams.
To improve mobility in the urban community with a beneficial impact on quality of life and the environment.
The project comes under Annex II to the EU Directive on environmental impact assessments (EIA), according to which the need to conduct a full EIA is determined on the basis of a case-by-case analysis by the competent authority. EIAs were carried out for all components of the proposed operation and obtained a favourable opinion from the competent authorities. A more detailed study of all the aspects covered by EU environmental directives, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be conducted during the project appraisal. Given that the operation is an investment programme made up of several components, compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined during the evaluation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts for the implementation of the project have been/are awarded in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EEC and 2007/66/EEC) through the publication of notices of invitations to tender in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) if required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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