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ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 500,000,000
Transport : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/09/2013 : € 250,000,000
26/07/2012 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Related press
Italy: EUR 450 million EIB loan to Autostrade per l’Italia

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2012
20120126
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
ATLANTIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the upgrading of the capacity of the A1 toll motorway between Florence and Bologna, namely of the Barberino - Firenze Nord section. The A1 motorway is part of the TEN-T and is the backbone of Italy’s road transport network. Project works also consist in a combination of upgrading and widening of the existing motorway and building of new stretches parallel to the existing motorway.

The project aims at improving traffic fluidity and road safety, in line with international standards. The proposed upgrades are expected to result in travel time savings and a reduction in vehicle operating costs. The project is also expected to have some air quality and greenhouse gas benefits by way of relative reduction of vehicle emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legal framework and to be in line with EU environmental policies. The promoter has already provided some approval documentation from the Competent Authorities. The compliance with the EIA Directives will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. During appraisal, the Bank will review the procurement procedures and require that they are compliant with the applicable EU directives.

Related documents
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related press
Italy: EUR 450 million EIB loan to Autostrade per l’Italia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66092011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120126
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165943428
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120126
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Other links
Summary sheet
ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Data sheet
ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related press
Italy: EUR 450 million EIB loan to Autostrade per l’Italia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 450 million EIB loan to Autostrade per l’Italia
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLANTIA FIRENZE-BOLOGNA IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications