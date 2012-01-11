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ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/10/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE II

Summary sheet

Release date
21 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/10/2012
20120111
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE II
ACEA S.p.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 255 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments to reinforce and extend the electricity distribution network in the Rome metropolitan area

The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand/peak demand growth in specific areas of the network, to reduce losses, and to improve the quality and the reliability of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components could fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC as amended in 1997 and 2003), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. This will be further assessed during appraisal.

The promoter tenders works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE II
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66407597
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120111
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE II
Other links
Summary sheet
ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE II
Data sheet
ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications