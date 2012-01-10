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EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 73,975,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 73,975,000
Credit lines : € 73,975,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2022 : € 3,975,000
22/12/2014 : € 70,000,000
(*) Including a € 3,975,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Related press
Egypt: Supporting democratic transition: a priority for EIB totaling more than €800 m of projects financed over the last three years

Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2014
20120110
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT (EPAP) III
The borrower of the operation will be the Arab Republic of Egypt while the project will be intermediated by local commercial banks, including an Apex bank.The promoter of the project is the Egyptian Ministry of State for Environmental Affairs (MSEA) through its technical agency the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA). It is supported by a project management unit (PMU currently financed by a FEMIP TA under EPAP II).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 74 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Environmental Pollution Abatement Programme (EPAP) fosters sustainable development in Egypt by addressing industrial pollution sources affecting the environment and human health through a combination of infrastructure investments and tailored technical assistance, supporting implementation and long-term sustainability of depollution solutions (including environmental monitoring and inspection capacity). As such, EPAP III will assist the industry to comply at the least with national environmental regulations. To do so, the programme includes an investment component that addresses point source pollution from industrial pollution as well as diffuse pollution. The investment component is coupled with a set of technical assistance (TA) and institutional support activities to insure the sustainability of the project, aiming at (i) supporting Programme implementation (ii) strengthening the enforcement capacity of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) and iii) helping the banks to become more pro-active in the financing of environmental projects. The credit lines proposed by the EIB/AFD will be intermediated by local commercial banks and will be combined with TA and direct investment grants (NIF/KfW).

Line of credit intermediated by local commercial banks to finance pollution abatement investments promoted by public and private industrial companies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Planned investments concern pollution abatement in existing industries. The main objective of the project is to set a framework for encouraging cleaner production uptake in Egypt by promoting technologies achieving significant pollution abatement in the industry, i.e. control, reduce or prevent anthropogenic emissions. The outcomes will definitely entail a significant improvement of the environmental performance of the industrial installations and neighbouring environment. Most or all investments are expected within the premises of existing industries, and are expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment under Egyptian legislation. One of the eligibility criteria for sub-projects is that they must achieve a substantial (>50%) pollution reduction and reach compliance at least with national emission standards. The grant for investment will allow not only large to mid-size but also small companies/industries or clusters of small companies having a significant polluting impact to obtain financing for pollution abatement. By focusing on SMEs, the project will also support job preservation and creation. Detailed evaluation criteria for the sub-projects were agreed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The procurement arrangements under the proposed project will be compared to those implemented under EPAP II.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Other links
Related press
Egypt: Supporting democratic transition: a priority for EIB totaling more than €800 m of projects financed over the last three years

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56474704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120110
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Other links
Summary sheet
EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT (EPAP) III
Data sheet
EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Related press
Egypt: Supporting democratic transition: a priority for EIB totaling more than €800 m of projects financed over the last three years

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: Supporting democratic transition: a priority for EIB totaling more than €800 m of projects financed over the last three years
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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