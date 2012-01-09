ZAMBON R&D

Summary sheet
The aim of the project is to strengthen the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities in support of growing its branded product offering by developing new compounds in its main areas of activity. The project will be managed from the company's headquarters in Bresso, Italy.
Increase of patent-protected product offerings. The project concerns distinct sub projects at different stages of development. Major indications targeted are in the respiratory area, the other ones are pain and inflammation, ostheoporosis and acute sinusitis. A small percentage of project costs are related to capex investment which concerns the construction of a facility which should foster the exchange of knowledge for research and innovation.
The R&D activities encompassed within this project will not materially change current practices and will be carried out within existing facilities making use of existing laboratories. Thus an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the EU Directive 97/11, as amended by Directive 2003/35, is not required. This project also concerns the construction of new buildings, and could therefore be covered by Annex II of the directive 97/11 as amended by 2003/35 in relation to urban development. The decision made by the competent authorities for requesting (or not) an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats' and Birds' Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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