BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Financing of investments in environmentally sustainable wastewater treatment facilities and water supply
The project contributes to reducing aquifer pollution by repairing broken sewers and to lower the probability of traffic disruptions and subsidence of buildings by avoiding the collapse of sewer segments. The objective of this investment programme is to reduce the risks mentioned above, but also to effectively ensure compliance with environmental service standards set by EU and national legislation (EU Water Framework Directive 200/60/EC and Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EC). The project contributes to improved service and to environmental quality enhancements. The project is therefore eligible under article 309 point (c) (Common Interest - Environment and quality of life, Water).
The schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. In addition, for any part of the scheme that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures needed to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir 2004/18/EEC, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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