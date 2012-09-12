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BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2012 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/11/2012
20120099
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
BERLINER WASSERBETRIEBE ANSTALT DES OEFFENTLICHEN RECHTS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1063 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of investments in environmentally sustainable wastewater treatment facilities and water supply

The project contributes to reducing aquifer pollution by repairing broken sewers and to lower the probability of traffic disruptions and subsidence of buildings by avoiding the collapse of sewer segments. The objective of this investment programme is to reduce the risks mentioned above, but also to effectively ensure compliance with environmental service standards set by EU and national legislation (EU Water Framework Directive 200/60/EC and Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EC). The project contributes to improved service and to environmental quality enhancements. The project is therefore eligible under article 309 point (c) (Common Interest - Environment and quality of life, Water).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. In addition, for any part of the scheme that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures needed to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir 2004/18/EEC, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66413051
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120099
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125396982
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120099
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Other links
Summary sheet
BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Data sheet
BERLIN ABWASSER UND UMWELT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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