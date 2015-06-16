Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE HEALTH PROGRAM II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 38,110,295.67
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 38,110,295.67
Health : € 38,110,295.67
Signature date(s)
22/12/2015 : € 38,110,295.67
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE HEALTH PROGRAM II

Summary sheet

Release date
16 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2015
20120062
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE HEALTH PROGRAM II
WOJEWODZTWO KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 162 million (EUR 230 million)
PLN 350 million (EUR 499 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project supports the implementation of the third phase of the region’s Development and Modernisation Investment Programme, covering the period 2014-2020. It comprises investments in five provincial hospitals of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie region in Poland, in order to attain the technical standards required by Polish and EU law. Planned activities include the consolidation, modernisation, rehabilitation, extension and equipping of existing hospitals in Torun, Swiecie, Wloclawek and Bydgoszcz. The project is a continuation of the investments made under the previous phases of the programme, which was also supported by the EIB.

Project benefits are expected to arise from the contribution the project will make to the overall health strategy of the region, as well as from the consolidation of service capacity and the rehabilitation or replacement of existing hospital facilities with modernised, purpose-built infrastructure. This is expected to improve the access to specialised healthcare services and to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of in- and outpatient services, including a more cost-efficient service provision.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development, in which case the decision on whether or not an EIA is needed is up to the local competent authorities. The public buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE HEALTH PROGRAM II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE HEALTH PROGRAM II
Publication Date
8 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63425873
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120062
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE HEALTH PROGRAM II
Other links
Summary sheet
KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE HEALTH PROGRAM II
Data sheet
KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE HEALTH PROGRAM II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications