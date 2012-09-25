LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)

The promoter is the market leader in Europe and one of the world’s leading providers of wiring systems. The R&D activities cover pre-development, serial development and prototyping from cable design to complete system architecture. They will focus in particular on new conductor and insulation materials, alternative wiring solutions (3-D wiring) and manufacturing. The investments are eligible for EIB financing under the Common Interest criterion retained under the Article 309 point (c); Knowledge Economy, “R&D” and “Innovation”. During the appraisal, it will be assessed whether the activities are in line with the thematic priorities of the 7th Framework Programme, like Nanotechnology, Transport, or Energy and their costs eligible for financing under the RSFF’s EC window.

Some of the activities will be carried out in convergence regions (e.g. Slovakia) and are therefore also eligible under the Article 309 point (a), economic convergence. The weight of these activities as a percentage of the overall costs will be assessed during appraisal.