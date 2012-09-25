LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)

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Summary sheet
The project comprises mainly R&D investments to improve electronic components for the automotive industry, including new power management solutions for electric vehicles.
The promoter is the market leader in Europe and one of the world’s leading providers of wiring systems. The R&D activities cover pre-development, serial development and prototyping from cable design to complete system architecture. They will focus in particular on new conductor and insulation materials, alternative wiring solutions (3-D wiring) and manufacturing. The investments are eligible for EIB financing under the Common Interest criterion retained under the Article 309 point (c); Knowledge Economy, “R&D” and “Innovation”. During the appraisal, it will be assessed whether the activities are in line with the thematic priorities of the 7th Framework Programme, like Nanotechnology, Transport, or Energy and their costs eligible for financing under the RSFF’s EC window.
Some of the activities will be carried out in convergence regions (e.g. Slovakia) and are therefore also eligible under the Article 309 point (a), economic convergence. The weight of these activities as a percentage of the overall costs will be assessed during appraisal.
R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities. However, if there are any investments concerning test benches for engines, which fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, it will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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