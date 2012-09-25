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LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 1,000,000
France : € 17,000,000
United Kingdom : € 20,000,000
Germany : € 62,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2012 : € 310,000
13/12/2012 : € 690,000
13/12/2012 : € 5,270,000
13/12/2012 : € 6,200,000
13/12/2012 : € 11,730,000
13/12/2012 : € 13,800,000
13/12/2012 : € 19,220,000
13/12/2012 : € 42,780,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB loan: Leoni develops new cable systems for future car generations

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2012
20120049
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
LEONI AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 203 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises mainly R&D investments to improve electronic components for the automotive industry, including new power management solutions for electric vehicles.

The promoter is the market leader in Europe and one of the world’s leading providers of wiring systems. The R&D activities cover pre-development, serial development and prototyping from cable design to complete system architecture. They will focus in particular on new conductor and insulation materials, alternative wiring solutions (3-D wiring) and manufacturing. The investments are eligible for EIB financing under the Common Interest criterion retained under the Article 309 point (c); Knowledge Economy, “R&D” and “Innovation”. During the appraisal, it will be assessed whether the activities are in line with the thematic priorities of the 7th Framework Programme, like Nanotechnology, Transport, or Energy and their costs eligible for financing under the RSFF’s EC window.
Some of the activities will be carried out in convergence regions (e.g. Slovakia) and are therefore also eligible under the Article 309 point (a), economic convergence. The weight of these activities as a percentage of the overall costs will be assessed during appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities. However, if there are any investments concerning test benches for engines, which fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, it will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB loan: Leoni develops new cable systems for future car generations

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64131172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120049
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
Slovakia
France
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80777246
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120049
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
Slovakia
France
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Data sheet
LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB loan: Leoni develops new cable systems for future car generations

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB loan: Leoni develops new cable systems for future car generations
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEONI ELECTRIC CAR COMPONENTS (RSFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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