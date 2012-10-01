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UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 150,000,000
Education : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/01/2013 : € 40,000,000
24/04/2014 : € 50,000,000
22/01/2013 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/01/2013
20120048
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND
Suomen Yliopistokiinteistöt
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

New construction, renovation and the upgrading of facilities for research as well as teaching at 10 universities in Finland outside the greater Helsinki region, including improvement in energy efficiency.

The project improves the teaching and research infrastructure of the 10 universities, thus enhancing their ability to provide services. Futhermore, the new investments are planned in order to improve and increase inter-sectoral and inter-institutional co-operation and synergies. In addition, the project aims at improving the energy efficiency of the refurbished buildings over and above the objectives of the EU and the national EE Directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project primarily concerns research activities that will be carried out within existing facilities. An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, parts of the investment may cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.

The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered, or will be tendered, in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND
Publication Date
10 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65173392
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120048
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79605328
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120048
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY PREMISES FINLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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