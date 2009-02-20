PLK WARSAW RADOM

Summary sheet
The project consists of the modernisation of the entire railway line from Warsaw (Okecie, km 11.800) via Warka (km 56.444) to Radom (km 102.944). The line now allows for maximum travel speed of 80 km/h. At certain bridges the speed has to be reduced to 10 km/h.
The project will be located on the trans-European transport network (TEN-T), according to the proposed revision of the TEN-T guidelines. It is also located in a convergence area and promotes regional development by facilitating access. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects to develop less developed regions as well as point (c) common interest. The project is expected to be co-funded under the 2007-2013 Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment.
The project forms part of the Polish Railway Master Plan to 2030 as well as the Infrastructure & Environment Operational Program 2007 to 2013. Both of these have been subject to high level environmental assessment in accordance (SEA), in compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC.
The project falls under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and was screened in by the Competent Authorities. EIA has been carried out for the entire corridor from Warsaw via Radom to Kielce. The EIA procedure was preceded by a Natura 2000 assessment of the relevant Natura 2000 areas. The EIA decision was issued on 20.2.2009 by the regional director of Environmental Protection in Warsaw. The decision became final on 15.4.2009. A separate decision, preceded by a Natura 2000 assessment, was issued for the power supply connection between the town of Gora Kalwaria and the planned Czachowek traction substation. This element of the project was screened out.
The project’s potential impacts on protected areas and species are to be further appraised.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate
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