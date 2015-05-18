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ELISA 4G

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 12,000,000
Finland : € 138,000,000
Telecom : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/10/2015 : € 12,000,000
6/10/2015 : € 138,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELISA 4G
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELISA 4G
Related press
EIB fosters high-speed mobile broadband services in Finland and Estonia

Summary sheet

Release date
18 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2015
20120042
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELISA 4G
ELISA OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 306 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project entails large scale roll-out of the promoter’s 4th generation (4G) LTE mobile networks in Finland and Estonia as well as expansion of the 3rd generation (3G) HSPA networks to cover the remaining most rural areas of the countries. The project also includes the promoter’s investments to strengthen the backhaul and transmission networks to cope with the increasing data traffic, as well as investments into IT systems to improve overall quality of service.

Improve quality and availability of mobile services both in urban and rural areas, positively contributing to the promoter's competitiveness and improving access to consumers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Such mobile telecommunication networks have limited residual environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and the Electro Magnetic Field (EMF) radiation. Generally the impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures. Potential health risks from EMF radiation are still being studied at an international level, but in 2011 the WHO/International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified such radiations as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B). There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

Nevertheless full environmental details including the CO2 footprint (if needed) and the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELISA 4G
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELISA 4G
Other links
Related press
EIB fosters high-speed mobile broadband services in Finland and Estonia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELISA 4G
Publication Date
3 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61127551
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120042
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELISA 4G
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79461253
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120042
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELISA 4G
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELISA 4G
Other links
Summary sheet
ELISA 4G
Data sheet
ELISA 4G
Related press
EIB fosters high-speed mobile broadband services in Finland and Estonia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB fosters high-speed mobile broadband services in Finland and Estonia
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELISA 4G
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELISA 4G

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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