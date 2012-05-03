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ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/06/2012 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2012
20120037
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY
TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan for the financing of eligible sub-projects in Turkey in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The project would contribute to EU renewable energy and environmental policy goals, in particular as regards the climate targets. It meets the Bank’s priority objectives for energy sector lending (renewable energy sources, energy efficiency) and would support a priority objective in Turkey's Accession Partnership with the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the projects are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive requiring a screening decision by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA. The Bank will ensure, also through the provision of technical assistance, that the Promoter will finance projects that are in compliance with national and EU environmental laws with particular reference to impacts on biodiversity and cumulative impacts.

The Bank will review procurement systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national legislation and the principles of the relevant EU Directives. The Bank will ensure that the sub-projects comply with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58851344
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76241873
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY
Data sheet
ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications