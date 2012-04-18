PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2

Summary sheet
Modernisation of 32 kms of E-59 Railway line (Wroclaw - Poznan), on the section from Czempin to Poznan.
The modernisation will entail replacing the track bed, track, structures and catenary, largely along the existing alignment, together with improvements to the power supply, signaling, telecoms and stations. The project will help prepare the section of line for future installation of ERTMS, scheduled as part of the Polish National ERTMS Deployment Plan for implementation during the next financing perspective.
The project falls under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and was screened in by the competent authority. In 2009, an EIA was undertaken and the competent authority gave its positive environmental decision in November 2011. The railway crosses the Special Protection Area of Ostoja Rogalinska (PLB 200017) and Site of Community Importance of Rogalinska Dolina Warty (PLH 300012). So the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply.
The promoter is a public contracting authority. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.