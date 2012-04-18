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PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 65,000,000
Transport : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2012 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support modernisation of railways

Summary sheet

Release date
18 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2012
20120032
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK E59 CZEMPIN POZNAN
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of 32 kms of E-59 Railway line (Wroclaw - Poznan), on the section from Czempin to Poznan.

The modernisation will entail replacing the track bed, track, structures and catenary, largely along the existing alignment, together with improvements to the power supply, signaling, telecoms and stations. The project will help prepare the section of line for future installation of ERTMS, scheduled as part of the Polish National ERTMS Deployment Plan for implementation during the next financing perspective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and was screened in by the competent authority. In 2009, an EIA was undertaken and the competent authority gave its positive environmental decision in November 2011. The railway crosses the Special Protection Area of Ostoja Rogalinska (PLB 200017) and Site of Community Importance of Rogalinska Dolina Warty (PLH 300012). So the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply.

The promoter is a public contracting authority. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support modernisation of railways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
Publication Date
10 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66981402
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88695850
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK E59 CZEMPIN POZNAN
Data sheet
PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support modernisation of railways

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support modernisation of railways
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications