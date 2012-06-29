AIRPORT SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
The project aims at improving the degree to which international civil aviation safety standards are being met at airports within the Spanish network owned and operated by Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (AENA). This is required by the State Agency for Aviation Security (AESA) under the new certification process for Spanish airports. Improvements mainly comprise strip widening and re-profiling, obstacle removal, airfield lighting and navigational aid upgrades.
All airports included in the project form part of the existing trans-European transport network (TEN-T). Four of them form part of the Core Network of the new proposal adopted by the European Commission, with the rest belonging to the Comprehensive Network of such proposal, making the project eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. In addition, approximately 45% of the estimated project cost corresponds to project components located in regions qualifying under the convergence objective, making the project partially eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions.
The project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, leaving the competent authority the decision whether an EIA is required or not. This will be further reviewed and confirmed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.