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FLSMIDTH RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 125,000,000
Industry : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/01/2013 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLSMIDTH RDI II
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports R&D activities of FLSmidth with EUR 125m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
18 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/01/2013
20120016
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLSMIDTH RDI II
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 235 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's RDI programme 2013-2016 for the cement industry, focusing on developing innovative products as well as more efficient production processes.

Development of technologies that reduce the environmental impact of production processes (in particular the reduction of atmospheric emissions) and improve their energy efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in Research, Development and Innovation that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, for which an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not required by EIA Directive 2011/92. The output of the investment programme is associated with significant environmental benefits: one of its targets is the development of technologies that reduce the environmental impact of production processes (in particular the reduction of atmospheric emissions) and improve their energy efficiency.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLSMIDTH RDI II
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports R&D activities of FLSmidth with EUR 125m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLSMIDTH RDI II
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64128204
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120016
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLSMIDTH RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
FLSMIDTH RDI II
Data sheet
FLSMIDTH RDI II
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports R&D activities of FLSmidth with EUR 125m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports R&D activities of FLSmidth with EUR 125m loan
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLSMIDTH RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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