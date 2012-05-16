AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE EGYPT

Summary sheet
The project consists of the upgrade of the Egyptian air traffic control facilities.
The project would enhance safety, efficiency and reliability within Egyptian airspace in line with international ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) and EU standards and address the forecasted air traffic growth in Egypt until 2020
The project is not expected to have any significant negative environmental and social impact. The project’s compliance with all relevant EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal
The Bank will require the Promoter to tender contracts for the implementation of the project in accordance with the Bank's guide to procurement, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The procurement procedures will be monitored by the Bank
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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