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MOLDOVA ROADS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2022 : € 100,000,000
25/06/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS III
Related press
Moldova’s PM Leanca signs a loan for upgrading road infrastructure while visiting EIB
Related story
Roads to connect Ukraine

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/06/2013
20110650
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOLDOVA ROADS III
IS ADMINISTRATIA DE STAT A DRUMURILOR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and upgrading of key national roads sections, mainly on extended trans-European corridors crossing the country.

The economic benefits will include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users due to enhanced road capacity and improved quality. By re-routing transit traffic towards a dedicated corridor and creating bypasses, the project will also offer safety benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The majority of the investments foreseen by the project are to be performed within existing rights of way or on new alignment over short sections; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, these schemes would likely fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement will be put in place in collaboration with the other co-financing potential partner (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)). An appropriate Resettlement Policy Framework will be developed to address potential physical or economic displacement.

The promoter is a public entity. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS III
Other links
Related press
Moldova’s PM Leanca signs a loan for upgrading road infrastructure while visiting EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS III
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48165665
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110650
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS III
Other links
Summary sheet
MOLDOVA ROADS III
Data sheet
MOLDOVA ROADS III
Related press
Moldova’s PM Leanca signs a loan for upgrading road infrastructure while visiting EIB
Related story
Roads to connect Ukraine

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Moldova’s PM Leanca signs a loan for upgrading road infrastructure while visiting EIB
Related story
Roads to connect Ukraine
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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