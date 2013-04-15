MOLDOVA ROADS III

Summary sheet
Rehabilitation and upgrading of key national roads sections, mainly on extended trans-European corridors crossing the country.
The economic benefits will include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users due to enhanced road capacity and improved quality. By re-routing transit traffic towards a dedicated corridor and creating bypasses, the project will also offer safety benefits.
The majority of the investments foreseen by the project are to be performed within existing rights of way or on new alignment over short sections; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, these schemes would likely fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement will be put in place in collaboration with the other co-financing potential partner (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)). An appropriate Resettlement Policy Framework will be developed to address potential physical or economic displacement.
The promoter is a public entity. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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