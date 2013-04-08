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CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 7,500,000
Energy : € 42,500,000
Signature date(s)
2/08/2013 : € 7,500,000
2/08/2013 : € 42,500,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/08/2013
20110639
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE CASTILLA Y LEON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in solid biomass heat boilers for individual public buildings, small solid biomass fired district heating/cooling networks and energy efficient public lighting. The project will serve clients in the Castilla y León region.

The project helps to mitigate climate change through increased energy efficiency and increased use of renewable energy by using sustainable solid biomass. It will have a significant positive environmental impact on forest conditions in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

According to the regional legislation (Ley 11/2003) an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be required for plants with a thermal capacity of over 15 MWth, which may be the case in some schemes. The schemes’ thermal input capacity is expected to be below 50 MWth, which means that the IPPC’s EU Directive on industrial emissions (2010/75/EU) does not apply. During the appraisal the Bank will assess, among other things, the environmental capacity of the promoter and compliance of the biomass supply with the EU sustainability criteria.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the schemes shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (EU Directives 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48589348
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110639
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215596736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110639
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE
Other links
Summary sheet
CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE
Data sheet
CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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