CASTILLA Y LEON CLIMATE CHANGE

Summary sheet
The project concerns investments in solid biomass heat boilers for individual public buildings, small solid biomass fired district heating/cooling networks and energy efficient public lighting. The project will serve clients in the Castilla y León region.
The project helps to mitigate climate change through increased energy efficiency and increased use of renewable energy by using sustainable solid biomass. It will have a significant positive environmental impact on forest conditions in the region.
According to the regional legislation (Ley 11/2003) an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be required for plants with a thermal capacity of over 15 MWth, which may be the case in some schemes. The schemes’ thermal input capacity is expected to be below 50 MWth, which means that the IPPC’s EU Directive on industrial emissions (2010/75/EU) does not apply. During the appraisal the Bank will assess, among other things, the environmental capacity of the promoter and compliance of the biomass supply with the EU sustainability criteria.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the schemes shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (EU Directives 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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