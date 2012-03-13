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PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 16,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 16,000,000
Services : € 16,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2012 : € 16,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Spain: EIB loan to Pamplona for public amenities

Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2012
20110637
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Pamplona Urban Infrastructure

Ayuntamiento de Pamplona

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million
Up to EUR 110 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves financing selected components of the 2012-2015 public works and investments multi-annual plan of the City of Pamplona. The investments involve a number of relatively small municipal infrastructure projects.

The proposed project will support urban development in the City of Pamplona.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes might eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. If any scheme had a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.

Related documents
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB loan to Pamplona for public amenities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
25 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62125091
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110637
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82389639
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110637
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
Pamplona Urban Infrastructure
Data sheet
PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Spain: EIB loan to Pamplona for public amenities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB loan to Pamplona for public amenities
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAMPLONA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications