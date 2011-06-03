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ENGINEERING IT INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2012 : € 15,000,000
8/04/2014 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING IT INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE

Summary sheet

Release date
30 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2012
20110603
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENGINEERING IT INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE
ENGINEERING - INGEGNERIA INFORMATICA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 110 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing investments in software research and development during 2012-2014 by Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA . The different solutions developed are used for various sectors such as finance, health and public administration in Italy and the selected research activities are typically also supported by FP7 or national research programs.

The project concerns investments in RDI for basic software technologies as well as new applications. It supports a European promoter in his efforts to maintain its competitive position in the software industry.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project's appraisal.

The promoter is a private company and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
13/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING IT INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING IT INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE
Publication Date
13 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66445445
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110603
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING IT INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE
Other links
Summary sheet
ENGINEERING IT INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE
Data sheet
ENGINEERING IT INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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