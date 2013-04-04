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SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/10/2013 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB continues to support the upgrading of Sofia’s municipal infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/10/2013
20110595
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION
Sofia Municipality
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of rehabilitation and expansion of urban road infrastructure and public transport network investments aiming at improving traffic flow and safety on key road sections of main traffic arteries.

The project will enhance the local road and transport network of the city, contributing to alleviate its growing traffic and reduce the related levels of congestion, pollution, and traffic-related accidents. In addition, the project will increase the efficiency and quality of public transport services in Sofia and thereby support sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is an investment loan, with small-sized investments on the local road and transport network. The investments would most likely fall outside both Annex I and II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, however this screening will be performed by the Competent Authority on a case-by-case basis. The applicability of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal, in particular for the extension of roads.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION
Other links
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB continues to support the upgrading of Sofia’s municipal infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48048259
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION
Data sheet
SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB continues to support the upgrading of Sofia’s municipal infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB continues to support the upgrading of Sofia’s municipal infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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