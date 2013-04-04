SOFIA MUNICIPAL ROADS REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
The project concerns the financing of rehabilitation and expansion of urban road infrastructure and public transport network investments aiming at improving traffic flow and safety on key road sections of main traffic arteries.
The project will enhance the local road and transport network of the city, contributing to alleviate its growing traffic and reduce the related levels of congestion, pollution, and traffic-related accidents. In addition, the project will increase the efficiency and quality of public transport services in Sofia and thereby support sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.
The project is an investment loan, with small-sized investments on the local road and transport network. The investments would most likely fall outside both Annex I and II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, however this screening will be performed by the Competent Authority on a case-by-case basis. The applicability of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal, in particular for the extension of roads.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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