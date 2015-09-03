ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD

Summary sheet
The project consists of the rehabilitation and upgrading of about 90 kilometres of the M6 interstate road between Vanadzor in central Armenia and Bagratashen at the northeastern border with Georgia.
The rehabilitation of the M6 road corridor will contribute to the development of trade, regional integration and interconnectivity, which are important factors for economic growth.
If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, leaving the decision on the requirement for a full EIA with the responsible competent authority. Notwithstanding, an EIA is being done. During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process to confirm that it complies with the applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Armenia is party, including an assessment of any cross-border impact of the project on the environment (ESPOO Convention). The appraisal will also review the proposed arrangements, as prescribed in the bid documents, including design, implementation, operation or monitoring measures that seek to avoid, mitigate or compensate for negative environmental or social impact.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union as appropriate.
This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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