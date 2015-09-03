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ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 55,250,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 55,250,000
Transport : € 55,250,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2019 : € 4,250,000
29/01/2016 : € 51,000,000
(*) Including a € 4,250,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
27/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports with EUR 51m upgrade of strategic transport infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/01/2016
20110566
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD
Ministry of Transport and Communication
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 51 million
EUR 102 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation and upgrading of about 90 kilometres of the M6 interstate road between Vanadzor in central Armenia and Bagratashen at the northeastern border with Georgia.

The rehabilitation of the M6 road corridor will contribute to the development of trade, regional integration and interconnectivity, which are important factors for economic growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, leaving the decision on the requirement for a full EIA with the responsible competent authority. Notwithstanding, an EIA is being done. During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process to confirm that it complies with the applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Armenia is party, including an assessment of any cross-border impact of the project on the environment (ESPOO Convention). The appraisal will also review the proposed arrangements, as prescribed in the bid documents, including design, implementation, operation or monitoring measures that seek to avoid, mitigate or compensate for negative environmental or social impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union as appropriate.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
27/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD
Other links
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports with EUR 51m upgrade of strategic transport infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD
Publication Date
27 Nov 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63269473
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110566
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD
Other links
Summary sheet
ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD
Data sheet
ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports with EUR 51m upgrade of strategic transport infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports with EUR 51m upgrade of strategic transport infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
27/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA M6 INTERSTATE ROAD

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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