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BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 42,850,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 42,850,000
Transport : € 42,850,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2016 : € 534,000
19/11/2013 : € 12,000,000
7/08/2012 : € 30,316,000
(*) Including a € 6,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM ,a € 6,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports upgrade of border crossing and water infrastructure
Related press
Improving Armenia’s connectivity to the region and the rest of the world

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/08/2012
20110563
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Ministry of Transport and State Revenue Committee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 43 million
EUR 62 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation involves the reconstruction and modernisation of the border crossing points (BCPs) in Bagratashen, Bavra and Gogavan along the border with Georgia, along with seven kilometres of associated access roads including one major new bridge, as well as internal roads at the border crossings.

The project will facilitate free movement of persons and goods across borders, while at the same time maintaining secure borders by provision of all necessary conditions for effective performance of border, customs and other controls. It will significantly contribute towards the enhancement of inter-agency cooperation efficiency, including technical capacity for information exchange between executive authorities on border management related issues and on border control operational procedures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project was screened in by the Competent Authority given its trans-boundary status, the new bridge construction and the total site area being greater than 1500 sq.m. During appraisal the Bank shall review the EIA process adopted to date to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU Directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Armenia is party.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The contracts for design, works and supply of equipment will be procured by UNDP, being the project manager, in accordance with procurement policies and rules acceptable to the Bank and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the OJEU as appropriate.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports upgrade of border crossing and water infrastructure
Related press
Improving Armenia’s connectivity to the region and the rest of the world

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66015524
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110563
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123651197
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110563
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports upgrade of border crossing and water infrastructure
Related press
Improving Armenia’s connectivity to the region and the rest of the world

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports upgrade of border crossing and water infrastructure
Related press
Improving Armenia’s connectivity to the region and the rest of the world
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Videos

Thumbnail: Across the border: Connecting Armenia and Georgia
Across the border: Connecting Armenia and Georgia
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications