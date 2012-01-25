BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE

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Summary sheet
The proposed operation involves the reconstruction and modernisation of the border crossing points (BCPs) in Bagratashen, Bavra and Gogavan along the border with Georgia, along with seven kilometres of associated access roads including one major new bridge, as well as internal roads at the border crossings.
The project will facilitate free movement of persons and goods across borders, while at the same time maintaining secure borders by provision of all necessary conditions for effective performance of border, customs and other controls. It will significantly contribute towards the enhancement of inter-agency cooperation efficiency, including technical capacity for information exchange between executive authorities on border management related issues and on border control operational procedures.
If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project was screened in by the Competent Authority given its trans-boundary status, the new bridge construction and the total site area being greater than 1500 sq.m. During appraisal the Bank shall review the EIA process adopted to date to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU Directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Armenia is party.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The contracts for design, works and supply of equipment will be procured by UNDP, being the project manager, in accordance with procurement policies and rules acceptable to the Bank and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the OJEU as appropriate.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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