BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE

Summary sheet
Eiffage Rail Express
This operation concerns a direct loan to the Brittany Region (France) for its contribution to the financing of the "LGV Bretagne-Pays de Loire (BPL)" PPP transaction signed on 28 July 2011.
This is an inter-regional and European project, which aims to considerably improve services to Brittany and Pays de la Loire and enhance TEN-T in France.
The LGV BPL project falls within the categories listed in Annex I to Directive 97/11/EC and has therefore been subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with French administrative procedures.
The EIA procedure was conducted as part of the process leading to the Declaration of Public Interest (DUP), issued on 28 October 2007. The environmental aspects have been addressed in a manner satisfactory to the Bank.
The promoter is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures, in particular Directive 2004/17/EC. The procurement procedures applied are therefore satisfactory to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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