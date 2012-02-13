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BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 405,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 405,000,000
Transport : € 405,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2012 : € 100,000,000
20/07/2015 : € 105,000,000
2/05/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
Related press
France: EUR 300 million for Brittany – Loire Region high-speed rail project

Summary sheet

Release date
13 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2012
20110560
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Brittany High-Speed Rail

Eiffage Rail Express

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million
EUR 3.3 billion (current prices)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This operation concerns a direct loan to the Brittany Region (France) for its contribution to the financing of the "LGV Bretagne-Pays de Loire (BPL)" PPP transaction signed on 28 July 2011.

This is an inter-regional and European project, which aims to considerably improve services to Brittany and Pays de la Loire and enhance TEN-T in France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The LGV BPL project falls within the categories listed in Annex I to Directive 97/11/EC and has therefore been subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with French administrative procedures.

The EIA procedure was conducted as part of the process leading to the Declaration of Public Interest (DUP), issued on 28 October 2007. The environmental aspects have been addressed in a manner satisfactory to the Bank.

The promoter is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures, in particular Directive 2004/17/EC. The procurement procedures applied are therefore satisfactory to the Bank.

Comments

 

Related documents
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 300 million for Brittany – Loire Region high-speed rail project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
Publication Date
16 Oct 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54957481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110560
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87974182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110560
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
Other links
Summary sheet
Brittany High-Speed Rail
Data sheet
BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
Related press
France: EUR 300 million for Brittany – Loire Region high-speed rail project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 300 million for Brittany – Loire Region high-speed rail project
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRETAGNE GRANDE VITESSE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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