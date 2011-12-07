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MVV NETZWERKE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 90,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 22,500,000
Energy : € 67,500,000
Signature date(s)
4/07/2012 : € 22,500,000
4/07/2012 : € 67,500,000
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVV NETZWERKE
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MVV NETZWERKE

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/07/2012
20110558
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MVV Netzwerke

MVV Energie AG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in upgrading and extending the grid infrastructure for electricity and gas distribution, for local district heating and drinking water supply in the greater Mannheim area.

The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth and changes in load concentrations within the different municipal/regional grid-based supply systems, to connect new system users, both on the demand and supply side (notably decentralised energy efficient or renewable energy power producers), while sustaining efficiency and reliability of the grids.

Investments in water infrastructure will improve the structure and energy efficiency of the water distribution system.

The project is therefore eligible under article 309 c) Common Interest. The financing of this project would contribute to the Bank’s energy sector lending priority policy on security and diversification of internal supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their technical characteristics individual programme schemes may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and its amendments. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that proper environmental impact screening and assessments and mitigants with due regard for Natura 2000 and other protected sites are carried out in accordance with the relevant applicable EU legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVV NETZWERKE
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MVV NETZWERKE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVV NETZWERKE
Publication Date
16 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54960674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110558
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MVV NETZWERKE
Publication Date
18 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76992456
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110558
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVV NETZWERKE
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MVV NETZWERKE
Other links
Summary sheet
MVV Netzwerke
Data sheet
MVV NETZWERKE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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