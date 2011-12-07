MVV Netzwerke

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
MVV Energie AG
The project consists in upgrading and extending the grid infrastructure for electricity and gas distribution, for local district heating and drinking water supply in the greater Mannheim area.
The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth and changes in load concentrations within the different municipal/regional grid-based supply systems, to connect new system users, both on the demand and supply side (notably decentralised energy efficient or renewable energy power producers), while sustaining efficiency and reliability of the grids.
Investments in water infrastructure will improve the structure and energy efficiency of the water distribution system.
The project is therefore eligible under article 309 c) Common Interest. The financing of this project would contribute to the Bank’s energy sector lending priority policy on security and diversification of internal supply.
By their technical characteristics individual programme schemes may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and its amendments. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that proper environmental impact screening and assessments and mitigants with due regard for Natura 2000 and other protected sites are carried out in accordance with the relevant applicable EU legislation.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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