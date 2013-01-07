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ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,084,058.84
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 120,084,058.84
Energy : € 120,084,058.84
Signature date(s)
20/12/2013 : € 120,084,058.84
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
12/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE

Summary sheet

Release date
7 January 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2013
20110551
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE
ELECTRICITY NORTH WEST LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million (GBP 100 million)
EUR 660 million (GBP 572 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Electricity distribution networks upgrade in North West England 2013-15

The project is aimed at: replacing ageing, failure prone distribution assets; network reinforcement; and quality of supply improvement, of the promoter’s network which is located in the North West of England. The project encompasses a large number of components that will be implemented during a 3-year period. The investments mainly target upgrading and retrofitting of overhead lines, underground cables and substations from low voltage distribution to high voltage transmission and new connections.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project schemes fall under Annex 2 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and will thus be screened in accordance with national legislation. Environmental impact studies, if required, will be carried out in accordance with relevant EU and national environmental legislation and mitigating measures will be applied as necessary. It is anticipated that none of the project components will require an EIA.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE
12/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47285193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110551
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE
Publication Date
12 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69708492
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110551
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
12/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE
Data sheet
ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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