ELECTRICITY NW NETWORKS UPGRADE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Electricity distribution networks upgrade in North West England 2013-15
The project is aimed at: replacing ageing, failure prone distribution assets; network reinforcement; and quality of supply improvement, of the promoter’s network which is located in the North West of England. The project encompasses a large number of components that will be implemented during a 3-year period. The investments mainly target upgrading and retrofitting of overhead lines, underground cables and substations from low voltage distribution to high voltage transmission and new connections.
The project schemes fall under Annex 2 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and will thus be screened in accordance with national legislation. Environmental impact studies, if required, will be carried out in accordance with relevant EU and national environmental legislation and mitigating measures will be applied as necessary. It is anticipated that none of the project components will require an EIA.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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