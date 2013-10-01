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ITP AEROTURBINES XTEND RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 119,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 119,000,000
Industry : € 119,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/09/2014 : € 119,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITP AEROTURBINES XTEND RDI
Related press
Spain: EUR 119 million to support ITP’s RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2014
20110537
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITP AEROTURBINES XTEND RDI
INDUSTRIA DE TURBO PROPULSORES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 119 million
EUR 239 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the research, development and innovation of low pressure turbines and compressors for new generation engines for upcoming versions of single and double aisle aircraft.

The project includes activities for the promoter to expand its customer portfolio to the main engine manufacturers; with special emphasis on the reduction of specific fuel burn, harmful emissions, lower acoustic impact, as well as lower operating cost.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing R&D centres that will not change their scope due to the project, and is not subject to Directive 2011/92/EU; an EIA is therefore not needed. However the Bank's services will further assess all the environmental details during the due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITP AEROTURBINES XTEND RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 119 million to support ITP’s RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITP AEROTURBINES XTEND RDI
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48192315
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110537
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITP AEROTURBINES XTEND RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ITP AEROTURBINES XTEND RDI
Data sheet
ITP AEROTURBINES XTEND RDI
Related press
Spain: EUR 119 million to support ITP’s RDI

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 119 million to support ITP’s RDI
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITP AEROTURBINES XTEND RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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