Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Amadeus IT Group SA
The project concerns the promoter’s R&D activities for the development of new applications/IT solutions of the business unit called passenger service systems.
Financing of Amadeus' RDI activities for developing new applications / IT solutions for the passenger service systems business unit. The R&D includes in particular the development of new e-ticketing and e-commerce products for airlines, hotels and railway operators.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. As the proposed investments will mainly take place inside existing office type buildings and concern to a large extent software research/development, no particular negative impact on the environment is expected.
Full environmental details will nevertheless be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives), if required.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
R&D is an atypical case in which purchasing of goods/services is very limited and might for reasons of prototyping or exclusivity be even subject to further limitations. The effectively used procedures will be checked during appraisal.
The project will be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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