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AMADEUS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 10,000,000
France : € 190,000,000
Services : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/05/2012 : € 2,500,000
14/05/2012 : € 7,500,000
14/05/2012 : € 47,500,000
14/05/2012 : € 142,500,000
Other links
Related public register
04/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI
Related press
Innovation: EUR 200 million loan for Amadeus

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/05/2012
20110525
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Amadeus RDI

Amadeus IT Group SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s R&D activities for the development of new applications/IT solutions of the business unit called passenger service systems.

Financing of Amadeus' RDI activities for developing new applications / IT solutions for the passenger service systems business unit. The R&D includes in particular the development of new e-ticketing and e-commerce products for airlines, hotels and railway operators.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. As the proposed investments will mainly take place inside existing office type buildings and concern to a large extent software research/development, no particular negative impact on the environment is expected.

Full environmental details will nevertheless be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives), if required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

R&D is an atypical case in which purchasing of goods/services is very limited and might for reasons of prototyping or exclusivity be even subject to further limitations. The effectively used procedures will be checked during appraisal.

Comments

The project will be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
04/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI
Other links
Related press
Innovation: EUR 200 million loan for Amadeus

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI
Publication Date
4 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66847925
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110525
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
France
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57985192
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110525
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
France
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
Amadeus RDI
Data sheet
AMADEUS RDI
Related press
Innovation: EUR 200 million loan for Amadeus

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Innovation: EUR 200 million loan for Amadeus
Other links
Related public register
04/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications