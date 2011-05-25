Amadeus RDI

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. As the proposed investments will mainly take place inside existing office type buildings and concern to a large extent software research/development, no particular negative impact on the environment is expected.

Full environmental details will nevertheless be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives), if required.