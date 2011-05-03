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BMW LEIPZIG III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 350,000,000
Industry : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/08/2012 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMW LEIPZIG III
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMW LEIPZIG III

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/08/2012
20110503
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BMW LEIPZIG III
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 967 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the installation of new assembly lines within BMW’s existing manufacturing plant in Leipzig, which will produce BMW's new generation of carbon fibre & electric/hybrid-powered cars. The project will also cover BMW's investments in Leipzig related to the production facilities of BMW’s new front-wheel driven roomy and functional vehicle.

The investment includes machinery and equipment as well as construction works at the plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacturing and assembly of motor vehicles fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Although the manufacturing site already exists, the project concerns an extension of the production lines and the request for an Environmental Impact assessment (EIA) would be at the discretion of local authorities. The Bank's services have received confirmation that no EIA has been required by the local authorities.

BMW is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects, but nevertheless the Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
16/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMW LEIPZIG III
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMW LEIPZIG III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMW LEIPZIG III
Publication Date
16 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64154465
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110503
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMW LEIPZIG III
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67705989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110503
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMW LEIPZIG III
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMW LEIPZIG III
Other links
Summary sheet
BMW LEIPZIG III
Data sheet
BMW LEIPZIG III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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