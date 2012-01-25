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OUTOTEC RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 10,350,000
Finland : € 34,650,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/09/2012 : € 10,350,000
25/09/2012 : € 34,650,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUTOTEC RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OUTOTEC RDI
Related press
Finland: EIB funds Outotec’s R&D to develop environmentally sound technologies

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/09/2012
20110497
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Outotec RDI

Outotec Oyj

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 110 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

R&D activities concerning the development of technologies and applications for minerals and metallurgical processing as well as other related processes.

Development of more efficient mineral and metallurgical process solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns primarily investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an EIA under Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project however might also include capital expenditures related to the R&D activities. Whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private sector company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUTOTEC RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OUTOTEC RDI
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB funds Outotec’s R&D to develop environmentally sound technologies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUTOTEC RDI
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64132050
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110497
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OUTOTEC RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71884664
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110497
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUTOTEC RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OUTOTEC RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
Outotec RDI
Data sheet
OUTOTEC RDI
Related press
Finland: EIB funds Outotec’s R&D to develop environmentally sound technologies

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB funds Outotec’s R&D to develop environmentally sound technologies
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUTOTEC RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OUTOTEC RDI

Photogallery

R&D involving mineral and metallurgical processing, sulphuric acid production, water treatment and energy-related applications in Pori (Finland) and Frankfurt (Germany)The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation related to minerals and metallurgical processing technologies during the period of 2012-2015 in the promoter's existing R&D facilities in Finland and Germany.
Outotec RDI
©Outotec Oyj
R&D involving mineral and metallurgical processing, sulphuric acid production, water treatment and energy-related applications in Pori (Finland) and Frankfurt (Germany)
Outotec RDI
©Outotec Oyj
R&D involving mineral and metallurgical processing, sulphuric acid production, water treatment and energy-related applications in Pori (Finland) and Frankfurt (Germany)The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation related to minerals and metallurgical processing technologies during the period of 2012-2015 in the promoter's existing R&D facilities in Finland and Germany.
Outotec RDI
©Outotec Oyj

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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