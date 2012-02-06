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DAIMLER R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 300,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/05/2012 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAIMLER R&D
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DAIMLER R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/05/2012
20110493
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Daimler R&D

Daimler AG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 620 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of the promoter’s RDI activities for the development of small Internal Combustion Engines and lightweight material technology.

The project will have positive environmental results through a reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Moreover the project is aiming to improve the safety of vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorized and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAIMLER R&D
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DAIMLER R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAIMLER R&D
Publication Date
14 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64097298
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110493
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DAIMLER R&D
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67710461
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110493
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAIMLER R&D
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DAIMLER R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
Daimler R&D
Data sheet
DAIMLER R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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