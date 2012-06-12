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THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 530,340,404.54
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 530,340,404.54
Water, sewerage : € 530,340,404.54
Signature date(s)
4/12/2012 : € 530,340,404.54
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2012
20110483
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
THAMES WATER UTILITIES LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 510 million (GBP 430 million)
EUR 1023 million (GBP 863 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Improvement of water infrastructures in London and the Thames Valley.

The programme forms part of Thames Water Utilities Limited’s (TWUL) capital expenditure programme for the regulatory period 2011-2015, Asset Management Plan 5 (AMP5). The EIB has been financing successive AMP programmes across the UK since the sector privatisation in 1989. This is the eighth such loan to Thames Water, the largest of the 10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, which serves the London area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The quality and environmental regulators independently monitor compliance with effluent discharge permits and drinking water quality standards.

Thames Water fully complies with the requirements of Procurement Directive 93/38/EC of June 1993 and its amendment 2004/17/EC as well as 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts, 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts and their amendment Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54955975
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110483
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83522479
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110483
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
Other links
Summary sheet
THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
Data sheet
THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications