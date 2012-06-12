THAMES WATER CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Improvement of water infrastructures in London and the Thames Valley.
The programme forms part of Thames Water Utilities Limited’s (TWUL) capital expenditure programme for the regulatory period 2011-2015, Asset Management Plan 5 (AMP5). The EIB has been financing successive AMP programmes across the UK since the sector privatisation in 1989. This is the eighth such loan to Thames Water, the largest of the 10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, which serves the London area.
The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The quality and environmental regulators independently monitor compliance with effluent discharge permits and drinking water quality standards.
Thames Water fully complies with the requirements of Procurement Directive 93/38/EC of June 1993 and its amendment 2004/17/EC as well as 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts, 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts and their amendment Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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