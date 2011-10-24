JESSICA Leveraging Energy GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Acceptable financial intermediaries
The credit line concerns mainly the financing of energy efficiency projects and also some renewable energy projects in urban areas (PV, solar water heaters, biomass boilers, etc.), across Spain. The sectors included are public and private buildings, except private residential buildings, industry, public transport, street lighting, and traffic lighting.
Dedicated credit line targeted at leveraging/complementing approved JESSICA-type financing schemes across Spain supporting mainly eligible sustainable and competitive energy efficiency/renewable energy (EE/ER) projects to be carried out primarily by private companies (including energy service companies - ESCOs) and/or other public-private entities.
This operation will support projects that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and help to mitigate climate change. It thus generates significant environmental benefits. However, some individual schemes may have limited environmental impact.
Most of the projects will be developed by private entities that do not benefit from exclusive rights and thus are not subject to public procurement. However, it may include public authorities subject to the EU and Spanish procurement regulations.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.