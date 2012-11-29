ITALCEMENTI REZZATO ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet
Modernisation of an existing cement facility in Rezzato (BS). In addition the project concerns certain investments of environmental and public interest within and in the surrounding areas of the site.
The project concerns the promoter’s investments for the renovation of the major part of an existing cement plant, located in Rezzato, in the province of Brescia in Italy. The new cement production line is expected to significantly reduce the pollutant atmospheric emissions of the site, specifically of CO2, reduce noise, and improve the energy efficiency.
The project, which is expected to reduce the cement plant’s atmospheric emissions and to improve its energy efficiency and CO2 specific emissions, falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) can be requested by the competent authority. No specific problems are expected because the project (i) is taking place in an existing plant, replacing old production equipment with a technology which is in line with Best Available Technology principles, and (ii) will be operated by an experienced producer. All environmental authorisations and relevant documents including the operational and construction permits will be reviewed during the project’s due diligence.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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