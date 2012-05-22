Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TARTU UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 50,000,000
Health : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2012 : € 50,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2012
20110468
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TARTU UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL (TUH)
SIHTASUTUS TARTU UELIKOOLI KLIINIKUM (TARTU UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Extension and renovation of Tartu University Hospital.

The planned project comprises the new construction, rehabilitation and extension of hospital infrastructure for the Tartu University Hospital.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

Contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications