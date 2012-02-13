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ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 400,000,000
Telecom : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/08/2013 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND

Summary sheet

Release date
13 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/08/2013
20110462
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND
FRANCE TELECOM ESPANA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 828 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the upgrade and the extension of the mobile telecom network of Orange through Spain.

The project’s objective is to expand the promoters population coverage of mobile broadband services throughout Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in telecommunications projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and OSS) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 85/337EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35EEC. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC).

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is therefore not covered by the EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66345614
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110462
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72469926
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110462
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND
Other links
Summary sheet
ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND
Data sheet
ORANGE MOBILE AND RURAL BROADBAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications