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AMETHIS MAGHREB FUND I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/05/2013 : € 10,000,000
21/12/2011 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB-FEMIP: EUR 20 million commitment to the Capital North Africa Venture Fund II

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2011
20110435
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Capital North Africa Venture Fund II

Capital Invest (fund manager)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 10 million
The target size of the Fund at final closing is EUR 80-90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity investment in a closed-end generalist private equity fund focused on growth capital investments in SMEs located across North Africa.

The proposed operation is expected to contribute risk capital funding to established, growth-oriented mid-market SMEs, principally located in Morocco and in neighbouring North African countries (Algeria, Tunisia). The Fund will target individual equity and/or quasi-equity investments between EUR 2-10 million.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund will operate in accordance with an environmental policy developed by the fund manager in consultation with an investor group of Development Finance Institutions.

Not applicable (private sector operation)

Other links
Related press
EIB-FEMIP: EUR 20 million commitment to the Capital North Africa Venture Fund II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB-FEMIP: EUR 20 million commitment to the Capital North Africa Venture Fund II
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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