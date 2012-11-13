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TAFILA WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 52,958,899.68
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 52,958,899.68
Energy : € 52,958,899.68
Signature date(s)
27/11/2013 : € 52,958,899.68
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Related public register
28/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Related press
Jordan: International financial support for the first large-scale on-shore wind farm Independent Power Producer

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2013
20110433
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAFILA WIND FARM
Jordan Wind Project Company PSC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 53 million
EUR 213 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction and operation of a greenfield wind farm Independent Power Producer (IPP) to produce 117 MW electricity in Jordan. The wind farm will be located in the Tafila Governorate of Jordan, in an area east of the town of Ghurandil and north of the Lafarge Rashidiya cement plant. The electricity generated will be sold to the National Electricity Power Company (NEPCO).

The project will contribute to Jordan's development objective in the energy sector aiming to increase both electricity production and the share of renewable energy in its electricity generation portfolio. It will contribute to climate change mitigation, thereby displacing fossil fuel-based generation and avoiding greenhouse gas emissions. The project also fulfils the government's objective of increasing the participation of the private sector in energy generation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project (including the wind farm connection to the grid) is undergoing an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the local legislation which will also include public consultation. No resettlement of local population is envisaged. The project site is located less than 5 km away from the Dana Biosphere Reserve's Eastern border and overlaps with an Important Bird Area. Detailed biodiversity surveys to assess the potential impact on these protected areas and species should be concluded by the end of the year. Compliance with the principles of the EU EIA Directive and the EU Habitats and Birds Directive shall be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has followed a public procurement process for a turn-key Design-Build-Operate-Maintain (DBOM) contract for the wind farm in line with the Bank's procurement guidelines. Contract award and signature is expected for end 2012.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAFILA WIND FARM
28/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAFILA WIND FARM
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Other links
Related press
Jordan: International financial support for the first large-scale on-shore wind farm Independent Power Producer

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47363792
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110433
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Publication Date
28 Jan 2013
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221235
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110433
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72421499
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110433
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Related public register
28/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Other links
Summary sheet
TAFILA WIND FARM
Data sheet
TAFILA WIND FARM
Related press
Jordan: International financial support for the first large-scale on-shore wind farm Independent Power Producer

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: International financial support for the first large-scale on-shore wind farm Independent Power Producer
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Related public register
28/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAFILA WIND FARM
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAFILA WIND FARM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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