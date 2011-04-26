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UNICER EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2012 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICER EFFICIENCY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNICER EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet

Release date
27 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2012
20110426
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNICER EFFICIENCY
A privately owned company engaged in the production and distribution of beverages.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 173 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in administration, processing, logistics and product distribution systems across the group.

Upgrades in the area of operational,energy and environmental efficiencies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The sub-projects to be financed neither fall under the scope of Directive 97/11/EEC, nor fall under Annex II. It will be confirmed at appraisal that all projects falling under Annex II have been screened out by the Competent Authoritty.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
06/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICER EFFICIENCY
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNICER EFFICIENCY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICER EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
6 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67541513
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110426
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNICER EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63375108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110426
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICER EFFICIENCY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNICER EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
UNICER EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
UNICER EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications