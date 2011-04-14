Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

FINCANTIERI RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 140,000,000
Industry : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2012 : € 60,000,000
28/06/2012 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 140 million to Fincantieri for R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
24 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2012
20110414
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Fincantieri Shipyards

FINCANTIERI – Cantieri Navali Italiani S.p.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not available
Not available
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Fincantieri’s research and development, IT innovation and training activities.

The main focus of the project will be on: (i) technology solutions aiming at increased energy efficiency and reduced fuel consumption on the ships; (ii) enhanced systems and design approaches, to optimize the ship configuration and reduce its environmental impact, during construction and operation, (iii) enhanced design solutions, to reduce the weight and increase the available hotel size of ships.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns primarily investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorized and would therefore not require an EIA under Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project however might also include capital expenditures related to the RDI activities. Whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private sector company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 140 million to Fincantieri for R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 140 million to Fincantieri for R&D
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications