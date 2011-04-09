Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/05/2012 : € 100,000,000
16/12/2011 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2011
20110409
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEZ Distribution Network II

ČEZ DISTRIBUCE, a. s.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million
Up to EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic.

The Promoter’s investments are expected to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, connect new end-users and also to renew generators and improve the reliability, and quality of electricity supply. The investment schemes are located in a convergence region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC), leaving it to the national competent authorities to decide whether an EIA would be required. The vast majority of the project schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low voltage equipment and facilities with limited environmental impact.

The Promoter is a public undertaking and is required to follow the procurement procedures set out in the public procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and the national regulations. The Promoter’s approach to the procurement of works, goods and services will be evaluated during the appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications