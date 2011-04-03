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PRAGUE METRO III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 426,960,599
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 426,960,599
Transport : € 426,960,599
Signature date(s)
13/12/2013 : € 91,270,855.5
16/12/2011 : € 335,689,743.5
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRAGUE METRO III
Related public register
22/09/2011 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PRAGUE METRO III - Metro Line "A" - Section V.A DEJVICKA (excluding ) - Motol
Related press
Czech Republic: The EIB supports extension of Prague’s metro network

Summary sheet

Release date
22 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2011
20110403
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Prague Metro III

Municipality of Prague
Dopravní podnik Hlavního města Prahy, a.s. (Municipal Transport company)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 456 million
EUR 942 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an 6.1 km (double-track) extension of Metro Line A from Dejvická, its current terminal, south-westwards to Motol. The extension will have four new stations (Červený Vrch, Veleslavín, Petřiny and Motol). This operation finances the civil works and the E&M equipment. Rolling stock for the operation of the new Line A section is excluded from the operation. The project received assistance from JASPERS which has completed a favourable completion note.

The project will improve the quality of public transport service in terms of accessibility, speed, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area and in particular in north-western sector of Prague (mostly Prague 6 District), thus contributing to reduced reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The competent authority, namely the Municipal Council of the capital city of Prague – Division of environment protection, assessed that the project did require a full EIA. The favourable EIA Decision for the project (“approving standpoint”) was issued on November 26, 2008. It was assessed that, due to its location and character, should not have major negative impacts, and will not impact any Natura 2000 sites. In general, the metro development is expected to improve the environment due to the decreased car use (or limitation of its growth) and the reduction in bus flows. Overall, noise, air pollution and CO2 emissions should be reduced. All these issues will be analysed in depth at appraisal stage.

The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/17/EEC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. In this case, the promoter published on April 4 2009 in the bulletin of the European Union a tender notice for the civil works. A contract with the winning applicant was signed on December 22, 2009. The tender for the E&M equipment begun in August 2010 and is still in process. During the appraisal it will be verified that EU procurement directives have been followed correctly.

Comments

The Bank will support the financial contribution from the City’s resources.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRAGUE METRO III
22/09/2011 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PRAGUE METRO III - Metro Line "A" - Section V.A DEJVICKA (excluding ) - Motol
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: The EIB supports extension of Prague’s metro network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRAGUE METRO III
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
42268404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110403
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PRAGUE METRO III - Metro Line "A" - Section V.A DEJVICKA (excluding ) - Motol
Publication Date
22 Sep 2011
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220132
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110403
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRAGUE METRO III
Related public register
22/09/2011 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PRAGUE METRO III - Metro Line "A" - Section V.A DEJVICKA (excluding ) - Motol
Other links
Summary sheet
Prague Metro III
Data sheet
PRAGUE METRO III
Related press
Czech Republic: The EIB supports extension of Prague’s metro network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: The EIB supports extension of Prague’s metro network
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRAGUE METRO III
Related public register
22/09/2011 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PRAGUE METRO III - Metro Line "A" - Section V.A DEJVICKA (excluding ) - Motol

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications