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ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 31,436,655.15
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 31,436,655.15
Health : € 6,287,331.03
Transport : € 25,149,324.12
Signature date(s)
11/09/2012 : € 6,287,331.03
11/09/2012 : € 25,149,324.12
Other links
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Summary sheet

Release date
4 November 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/09/2012
20110383
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Lloyds Bank European Infrastructure Partners LP

Uberior Fund Manager Limited

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
To be determined
To be determined
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Primary infrastructure fund focusing on social and economic infrastructure projects in the UK and Western Europe.

The fund will invest equity in greenfield economic and social infrastructure projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the projects in the Fund’s pipeline would be considered to be Annex I or Annex II (screened in) of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC (as amended), thus requiring a full EIA, and some might have an impact on Natura 2000 sites, in which case the requirements of the Habitats Directive 1992/43/EC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will apply. The promoter’s capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the Fund are in line with the provisions of the EU Procurement Directives.

Related documents
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
Publication Date
23 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58580878
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110383
Sector(s)
Transport
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74974481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110383
Sector(s)
Transport
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
Other links
Summary sheet
Lloyds Bank European Infrastructure Partners LP
Data sheet
ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications