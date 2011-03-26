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UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 59,858,733.39
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 59,858,733.39
Education : € 59,858,733.39
Signature date(s)
9/01/2012 : € 59,858,733.39
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 50m European boost for the University of Edinburgh refurbishment

Summary sheet

Release date
6 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/01/2012
20110326
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
University of Edinburgh

University of Edinburgh

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 50 million (EUR 57 million)
GBP 110 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Capital investment programme dedicated to the development and refurbishment of elements of the University of Edinburgh’s estate in Edinburgh.

The aim of the project is to improve efficiency, both functional and energy efficiency, by re-locating activities from different sites. Installation of a new cogeneration plant will cut CO2 emissions, and thus help the University of Edinburgh to meet its institutional climate change targets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns teaching and research activities that will be carried out mainly within existing university facilities. An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 85/337, amended by 97/11 and by 2003/35/EC. However, as parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.

The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered, or will be tendered, in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement issues will be studied during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 50m European boost for the University of Edinburgh refurbishment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 50m European boost for the University of Edinburgh refurbishment
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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