VODAFONE SEE MOBILE BROADBAND

Summary sheet
Vodafone Telekomunikasyon AS and Vodafone Romana S. A.
The project concerns the rollout of mobile broadband services in Turkey and Romania. The new equipment is supposed to enable high speed wireless broadband services.
The investments should help to increase the quality and also the population coverage of mobile broadband services in both countries.
Investments in mobile telecommunication projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and IT systems) do not fall under the European EIA Directives. Mobile telecommunication systems have limited environmental effects. Potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation are still under study at an international level. The visual impact of base station towers can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.
Full environmental details including the applicable Turkish legal framework will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives).
The promoter is a private company and operating in a competitive sector. Therefore he is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement (nor the EIB guide to procurement) for this planned investment program. The effectively used procurement procedures will be assessed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.