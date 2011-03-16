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IREN GROUP ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2011 : € 100,000,000
16/02/2012 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
4 August 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2011
20110316
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IREN Group Energy (Italy)

IREN S.p.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million
Up to EUR 410 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter’s ongoing investment programme to upgrade and expand its gas and electricity distribution networks in its concession areas. The investments are expected to be aligned with the requirements of the relevant regulatory frameworks.

The project will allow the promoter to continue developing the distribution networks to meet market growth as well as ensuring that sufficient capacity is available to meet peak demands.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC as amended in 1997 and 2003), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. This will be further assessed during appraisal.

The promoter tenders works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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