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AIR NAVIGATION UPGRADE UKRAINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,180,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 41,180,000
Transport : € 41,180,000
Signature date(s)
12/03/2013 : € 41,180,000
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR NAVIGATION UPGRADE UKRAINE
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports modernisation of air traffic management infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/03/2013
20110266
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AIR NAVIGATION UPGRADE UKRAINE
UKRAINIAN STATE AIR TRAFFIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 41 million
EUR 119 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the upgrade of the Ukrainian air traffic control facilities at various airport sites as well as remote locations throughout Ukraine.

The project will contribute to modernising the Air Traffic Management (ATM) infrastructure of Ukraine, in order to meet future demand, improve ATM efficiency, achieve performance targets in compliance with the EU Single European Sky (SES) regulations and maintain required safety levels. In so doing, the project will contribute to the sustainable social and economic development of one of EU's Eastern partner countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have an overall positive environmental and social impact. The project’s compliance with all applicable EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to tender contracts for the implementation of the project in accordance with the Bank's guide to procurement, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR NAVIGATION UPGRADE UKRAINE
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports modernisation of air traffic management infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR NAVIGATION UPGRADE UKRAINE
Publication Date
24 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54955466
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110266
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR NAVIGATION UPGRADE UKRAINE
Other links
Summary sheet
AIR NAVIGATION UPGRADE UKRAINE
Data sheet
AIR NAVIGATION UPGRADE UKRAINE
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports modernisation of air traffic management infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports modernisation of air traffic management infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR NAVIGATION UPGRADE UKRAINE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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