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CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,420,294.2
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 600,420,294.2
Transport : € 600,420,294.2
Signature date(s)
12/12/2013 : € 600,420,294.2
Other links
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Related press
United Kingdom: New EIB £500m loan to Transport for London provides further support to Crossrail

Summary sheet

Release date
4 August 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2013
20110244
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Crossrail Rolling Stock

Transport for London and Department for Transport

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 350 million
Approximately GBP 1.2 billion
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, to be procured under a PPP arrangement, is part of the overall London Crossrail project, and consists of the manufacture and maintenance of approximately 60 new trains to be used for the Crossrail services. The project also includes the construction and operation of the depot for the new fleet, foreseen in the brownfield location of Old Oak Common.

The project is part of the overall London Crossrail Project, which is one of the fundamental components of the London Plan, the Mayor’s vision for 2025 for the development of London as an exemplary sustainable world city. It aims to improve the City’s accessibility by public transport, thus keeping up with its necessity of business and tourism expansion by means of sustainable modes such as efficient, effective and attractive public transport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Urban railway projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions, according to which the competent authority decides on the need of an EIA on a case by case analysis. A full EIA has been carried out for the overall Crossrail Project, and Form A has already been provided to the Bank. Concerning new trains, their construction will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended); the same goes for the implementation, therefore no EIA is required for this component. The Crossrail project overall is expected to have a positive impact on environment, with a forecast net overall reduction in CO2 emissions in the range of 20 000 tons per year.

Transport for London and Rail for London are organisations subject to EU public procurement directives (in this case 2004/17/EC). According to this, procurement of new trains has to be done according to EU Directives. The prequalification phase has already been carried out with OJEU notice issued in December 2010; the 5 shortlisted bidders were announced in April 2011; invitation to negotiate should be issued in Q3 2011. Contract award and financial close is expected by end of 2013.

Related documents
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: New EIB £500m loan to Transport for London provides further support to Crossrail

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
10 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66970374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110244
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
Crossrail Rolling Stock
Data sheet
CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Related press
United Kingdom: New EIB £500m loan to Transport for London provides further support to Crossrail

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: New EIB £500m loan to Transport for London provides further support to Crossrail
Other links
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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