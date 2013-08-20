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Summary sheet
Rehabilitation of the Chisinau water supply and wastewater collection and treatment facilities
The project will support a priority investment programme to rehabilitate the water supply and sewage collection systems and to modernise the wastewater treatment in the capital of Moldova. The investments are predominantly aimed at reducing water leakage and energy consumption, and improving water and wastewater services for the population of Chisinau. Energy efficiency is also high on the agenda, by replacing very old equipment like water pumps. The project's economic interest is thus directly linked to improving the quality of the environment and reducing public health risks via the adequate supply of drinking water and collection,and the treatment and disposal of wastewater.
The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of the treatment and distribution facilities, and by collecting and cleaning wastewater before it is discharged into water reception bodies and eventually into the Black Sea. The main objective of the project is the compliance with the water quality and service standards as set by the EU directives and partially transposed into national law. Compliance with national EIA legislation that has been drafted by partially transposing EU's EIA Directive will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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